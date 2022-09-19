Sukma: Loo Yie Bing wins gold for Sabah in swimming

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 19): Sabah’s ace swimmer Loo Yie Bing kicked off the Malaysia Games (Sukma) in style by winning gold in the Women’s 200m Freestyle on Monday.

The 15-year-old, who is the national record holder for the 100m Freestyle, beat her closest rival Kelly Teo Yao from Sarawak with a time of 2:07.03s at the National Aquatic Centre, Bukit Jalil here.

Kelly settled for silver with 2:07.63s while Johor’s Ong Yong Qi took the bronze with 2:08.46s.

Sabah also added a bronze from the Women’s 100m Breaststroke event with Lovell Wong Hsiao Thang coming in at 1:16.15s.

Johor’s Tan Rouxin won the gold in that event with a time of 1:11.25s followed by Selangor’s Low Ee Mang who came in at 1:14.96s.

According to Sabah Aquatics Sports Association (Sasa) president Daniel Lee, this was a good start for Sabah especially after winning an unexpected gold from the Women’s 200m Freestyle.

“Loo is a gold prospect but in a different event — it was an unexpected gold and we are very happy with how the opening day of the swimming event turned out for us.

“But it is still to celebrate because there are still four more days of swimming. We will take it one day at a time and hopefully we will be able to achieve the Sabah Sports Council target of two golds,” he said when contacted.

Eight more gold medals in swimming will be on offer tomorrow, which is also the first day of the diving event with two other golds up for grab.

In other sports events, Sabah also added a bronze medal from Lawn Bowls Men’s Triples event which was held at the Bukit Kiara Sports Complex today.

As of 7:30pm, Sabah have won an unofficial 14 gold, 13 silver and 14 bronzes in Sukma.