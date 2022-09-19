Sukma: Two Sarawakian pairs move on to finals in squash

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 19): A gold and silver could be in the bag for the Sarawak squash team in tomorrow’s mixed doubles after two Sarawakian pairs trounced their opponents in the Sukma semifinals at the National Squash Centre, Bukit Jalil here today.

Harith Danial Jefri and Nathalie Sim, the 5th and 8th seeds, were the first pair to book their final ticket after they beat Selangor’s Sivanesan Sunil Kumar-Shasmithaa after the pair retired after trailing the game 2-0.

In the other semifinal, second seeds Nathan Kueh and Ma Si Yi rose to the challenge from Chandaran Ameeshenraj-Nur Maisara Mohd Azlan Shah from Negeri Sembilan, resulting in a 2-0 match.

Sarawak squash team head coach Allan Pete Soyza said the performance from the Sarawakian team was fantastic and yielded ‘unexpected results’.

“We only expected one pair (Nathan-Ma) to advance to the final.

“We got lucky with Harith-Nathalie when the semifinal match they were supposed to play against the Sabah pair did not materialise, as the tournament’s top seeds were disqualified in the quarterfinals due to an injury rule,” he said.

He expressed his joy at having a gold and silver “in the bag” and hoped it would motivate the other players in the team to do well in their respective matches in the Men’s and Women’s doubles starting tomorrow.

“I also hope this performance can serve as a springboard to squash development in Sarawak and encourage more kids to take up the sport so we can have a continuity of good players for national and international competitions,” he said.

Meanwhile, ACDM for squash Azizul Annuar Adenan congratulated the players on their excellent performance in the semifinals.

“We are very happy with the performance of the squash squad because we had put high expectations in squash and fortunately, we have one good chance to win the gold.

“Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, most of the players are already over-age and some of them have gone for further studies. It is lucky we have our core team and players like Harith, who is only 16, and training under the Bukit Jalil Sports School programme.” he added.