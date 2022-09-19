Take up ping pong to slow onset of dementia, elderly advised

SIBU (Sept 19): Senior citizens should consider taking up table tennis as a way to slow down the onset of dementia, said Sibu Division Table Tennis Association chairman Dr Clement Chen.

“Ping pong is a good sport and is now promoted in all the nursing home in USA, because they think that ping pong can slow down dementia.

“The coordination of mind and body will help to reduce the chance of dementia,” he said.

He added that table tennis can be played by those up to 80 years old as it is not as vigorous or physical compared to other sports like basketball, volleyball or running.

Dr Chen said this when met after handing out prizes for the Sibu Men and Women Open cum Men and Women Veteran Table Tennis Championship here yesterday.

Some 60 players competed in five categories, with Dr Chen emerging the winner in the veteran section (55 years and above).

The other categories were the men’s veteran (45 years and above), women’s veteran (40 years and above), and men’s open, and women’s open.

It was organised by Sibu Division Table Tennis Association in collaboration with the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

Among those present at the prize-giving ceremony were Sibu Division Table Tennis Association advisor Dr William Ting and assistant officer for Sibu Division Youth and Sports Melvin Chambai Gurang.