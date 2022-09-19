Three in family slightly hurt after lorry rams car in Miri

MIRI (Sept 19): A woman and her two children were slightly hurt after their car was rear-ended by a lorry at the Permyjaya bypass road here yesterday evening.

Miri Civil Defence Force (APM) officer Usman Harto said the agency deployed a team to the scene following a distress call received at 6.18pm.

“Upon arriving at the scene of the accident, the team found a woman, 34, lying on the road complaining of pain in her shoulder.

“Her two children – a girl aged 12 and boy aged four – complained of breathing difficulty and abdominal pain, respectively,” he said in a statement.

Usman said the APM team provided first aid treatment to the three family members at the scene before transporting them to Miri Hospital for further medical attention.