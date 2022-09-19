Tiong wants associations to be united in order for Chinese community to progress forward

KUCHING (Sept 19): The Prime Minister’s Special Envoy to China Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing has called for an end to all internal disputes and divisions within the domestic Chinese associations in order for the Chinese community to progress forward.

Tiong, who is Bintulu MP, expressed his regrets that he is constantly hearing of internal disputes and divisions within the domestic Chinese associations.

“Growth, transformation and prosperity of an association depends inextricably on internal unity and its ability to mitigate internal affairs well.

“In addition to good operation, there must also be a sound and responsible handover of duties and succession,” he said.

He added that it is through this way that the operation and development of the organisation’s affairs as well as activities can proceed well,” he said.

Tiong, said this in his speech during the Kuching China Trades Importers and Exporters Association’s (KCTIEA) 48th anniversary dinner at a local restaurant here last night.

The dinner was also held to commemorate the 48th anniversary of Malaysia-China diplomatic relations and to celebrate the mid-autumn festival.

Meanwhile, Tiong said the local Chinese business community should actively participate in China’s modernisation drive and not be afraid to take on new challenges.

According to Tiong, commercial activities are abundant in various fields of trade and economic cooperation between Malaysia and China and many projects require collaboration to achieve a win-win situation.

In the context of Sarawak-China cooperation, he believed that the only way to push the cooperation to a higher level is to look for and seize opportunities and improve production which could be done through reforms.

“The question now is who can more effectively seek change and face challenges due to the fact that the business community in Sarawak is facing the impact of an unstable global situation, a dilemma similar to other Asean member states,” he added.

During the event, he also announced a budget allocation of RM30,000 to KCTIEA for the purpose of constructing their new office.