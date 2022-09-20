158 Covid-19 cases in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 20): Sabah recorded 158 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours with 7.36 per cent positivity rate.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said 2,528 samples were tested on Tuesday, higher than Monday’s 1,337.

“Four districts recorded double-digit infections – Kota Kinabalu 42 cases, Sandakan 27, Tawau 26 and Penampang 10.

“Districts with single-digit infections are Beaufort (7), Kota Belud (5), Lahad Datu (5), Ranau (5), Telupid (4), Nabawan (3), Putatan (3), Tambunan (3), Tenom (3), Beluran (2), Keningau (2), Kota Marudu (2), Kudat (2), Kunak (2), Tuaran (2), Kalabakan (1), Papar (1) and Semporna (1),” he said.

Kinabatangan, Kuala Penyu, Pitas, Sipitang and Tongod recorded zero infections in the past 24 hours.

From the 158 total cases, 157 are under Categories 1 and 2.

Only one case in Category 3.