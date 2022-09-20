217 donate blood during MRC Miri’s Malaysia Day campaign

MIRI (Sept 20): The Malaysia Day Blood Donation campaign on Sept 16-18 at the Malaysia Red Crescent (MRC) Miri Training Institute saw 217 successful donors out of 251 participants.

MRC Miri Blood Donor Recruitment Committee (BDRC) chairman Karambir Singh said in a statement today that collaborations between several organisations is a practical way to organise this life saving activity.

“Seeing how well and how positively the public supported the cause, it overwhelms and warms us in all the ways possible.

“Every drop of blood saves lives and we hope more would come forward to give their support by donating,” he said.

On Sept 16, the first campaign co-organised by the Northern Sarawak Journalists Association (NSJA) and MRC Miri BDRC recorded 51 successful donors out of 56 participants.

The campaign jointly organised by NSJA, MRC Miri, and Rotary Club of Miri Oil Town on Sept 17 saw 61 successful donors out of 77 participants.

MRC Miri, NSJA, Persatuan Penganut Dewa Some Shak Lung, and Sarawak Bank Employees Union Northern Region’s collaboration on Sept 18 recorded 105 successful donors from 118 participants.

From the donors, 22 were newly-registered.