Annuar: Satellite technology for Internet connectivity to 600 villages in S’wak

KUCHING (Sept 20): The government will be utilising satellite broadband technology to provide Internet connectivity to 600 villages in Sarawak, disclosed Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa.

He said this was in line with the government’s commitment to ensure the state will have connectivity by 2024, adding that this will be implemented under the National Digital Network (Jendela) plan.

“We have identified 1,400 villages nationwide, including 600 in Sarawak. If they (villages) are to wait for fibre optic network or telecommunication towers to be installed, it might take 10 years. I don’t think the people should wait that long, so we will expedite the connectivity in the villages under Jendela using satellite technology.

“I admit, the cost (to utilise satellite broadband technology) is quite high, but the government is prepared to bear the cost to improve connectivity in these villages,” he said.

He was speaking at a press conference after the presentation of Peranti Siswa Keluarga Malaysia at Teacher Education Institute (IPG) Batu Lintang campus here yesterday.

Annuar said the implementation of satellite broadband technology will be done under Jendela Phase 2 within next year.

“Tender for (Phase 2 of Jendela) will be called this year and we expect its implementation to begin in 2023,” he said.