AsiaFlux 2022 kicks off Sarawak Tropical Peat Research Institute today

KOTA SAMARAHAN (Sept 20): The three-day AsiaFlux 2022 kicks off today at the Sarawak Tropical Peat Research Institute (Tropi) here.

Jointly organised by the Malaysian Peat Society (MPS), Tropi and AsiaFlux Science Steering Committee, the conference programme also aims to get participants enjoy a memorable stay in Sarawak.

“This conference is also done in collaboration with National Institute for Environmental Studies, Japan; Hokkaido University in Japan; the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB); Forest Research Institute Malaysia (FRIM); and Malaysian Agricultural Research and Development Institute (Mardi), and supported by Sarawak Convention Bureau (SCB),” said the organisers in a statement.

AsiaFlux 2022 sets out to provide the delegates with opportunities to present their most recent research activities, as well as for them to exchange new ideas and experiences, establish research relations, and also explore possibilities of collaborative research.

Themed ‘The Nexus of Land Use Change, Ecosystems and Climate: A Path Towards Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)’, the conference is meant as a platform to raise awareness of ecosystem dynamics and environmental variability among the government, industries and the people.

It also intends to raise awareness to potential young scientist from Southeast Asia such as those from Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam, of the importance of greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) cycling in guiding sustainable land use policies in the region.

“Together with several talks from internationally renowned scientists, training course, young scientists meeting and tropical peat excursion, AsiaFlux 2022 is set to offer a rich, stimulating and enthralling programme to participants,” said the organisers, adding that social events would also be a major part of AsiaFlux 2022 as well.

Nine speakers have been invited to the conference: Alexander Knohl from the University of Gӧttingen, Germany, Fredolin Tangang from the Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia, Gavin McNicol from the University of Illinois in Chicago of the USA, Jin Wu from the University of Hong Kong, Nobuko Saigusa from Japan National Institute for Environmental Studies, Paul Stoy from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, USA, Ryusuke Hatano and Takashi Hirano from Hokkaido University Japan, and Ülo Mander from the University of Tartu, Estonia.