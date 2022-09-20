Association: Sino-Dayaks want to be recognised as ethnic group in Sarawak

SERIAN (Sept 20): The Sino-Dayak Association Sarawak are hoping their community will one day be recognised as an ethnic group in the state, said its president Sebastian Bong.

He said this would alleviate problems faced by the community and to ensure they are not being overlooked in the government policies and development plans.

He explained the community is born of inter-marriages between the Chinese and the Dayaks, and they maintain and observe the cultural identity of both ethnic groups in their lifestyle.

“I have written formally to our ‘wakil rakyat’ (elected representatives) in hope that the government recognises the Sino-Dayak race,” he said at a Mooncake Festival gathering at a restaurant in Serian on last night.

At the gathering, Bong also highlighted the plight faced by the Sino-Dayak to the gathering’s guest of honour Bukit Semuja assemblyman John Ilus.

John, in his speech, said he understands the situation faced by the Sino-Dayak as he had encountered similar matter when previously serving as a Sarawak administrative officer in areas like Pakan and Julau.

He said he will see to their request and look into ways to overcome the problems.

On the multi-purpose hall that now being built by the association, he was confident it can be completed next year with financial assistance through funds from the state government.

John had in July announced an allocation of RM250,000 was approved by the government for the construction of the hall.

The hall is currently being built at a site not far from Serian town.

Meanwhile, the gathering saw the presence of Serian Chinese community leaders namely Temenggong Gee Ah Chok, Pemanca Chai Min Lee, Penghulu Fong Soon Fah and Kapitan Benson Bong.

Bong said it was the first time that these community leaders were invited by the association to its activities in the hope to maintain a cordial relationship between both sides.

He added four Sino-Dayak families from Kuching also came to join the gathering.