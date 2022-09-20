Awg Tengah welcomes Indian companies to explore investment opportunities in Sarawak

KUCHING (Sept 20): Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hassan welcomes companies from India to explore investment opportunities in Sarawak, particularly in the digital economy where the country has expertise in.

Awang Tengah, who is the Minister of International Trade and Industry, Industrial Terminal and Entrepreneur Development (Mintred), believed that there is room for more trade activities between Sarawak and India.

“The total trade between Sarawak and India was valued at RM9.933 billion in 2021, consisting of palm oil and petroleum oils exports as well as the imports of aluminium ores, non-ferrous metals, etc,” he said in the minister’s official press statement.

Awang Tengah made these remarks when receiving a courtesy call from the High Commissioner of India to Malaysia B.N. Reddy at his office in Petra Jaya here today.

During the courtesy call, both Awang Tengah and Reddy exchanged ideas and views on a variety of subjects where Sarawak and India can collaborate in such as digital, semiconductor, biopharmaceuticals, tourism, construction and commercial agriculture sectors.

Also present were advisor to Small Medium Enterprises Datuk Mohd Naroden Majais, first secretary at India’s High Commission in Malaysia C. Sushma, acting permanent secretary to Mintred Dzulkornain Masron and Sarawak Timber Industry Development Corporation general manager Datuk Hashim Bojet.

Other present were Indian Industries in Malaysia (CIIM) founder chairman Datuk Umang Sharma, Shaji NM, Prisma Bytes chief executive officer (CEO) Ashok Ramavath, Avows Technologies CEO Syed Roshan, Avows Technologies country head Joseph Stalin Babu.