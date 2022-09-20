Bad weather unlikely to cause low voter turnout, says academician

KUCHING (Sept 20): The concern that bad weather may reduce voter turnout in an election is not “empirically sustainable”, said political scientist Prof Datuk Jayum Jawan Empaling.

The Universiti Putra Malaysia academician said this in light of concerns expressed by some quarters that bad weather at the end of the year may reduce voter turnout, should the 15th general election (GE15) be called in either November or December.

“Even in good weather, elections in Malaysia rarely attracted more that 75 per cent of the total registered voters in many given constituencies.

“So, the concern that bad weather may reduce voter turnout is not empirically sustainable,” he told The Borneo Post yesterday.

Jayum noted that many in the political circle believe that Parliament would most likely be dissolved by November or early December to the pave way for GE15.

However, the dissolution of Parliament is subject to the consent of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, he pointed out.

“Although the right to accept or reject the request falls solely within the King’s discretionary power, it is highly likely that the King will assent to the request for the dissolution of Parliament in view of that fact that most parties are reportedly anxious for the election to be held as soon as possible in order to settle many issues relating to governance and leadership legitimacy in the country,” he said.

Jayum said under normal circumstances, the ruling party or the prime minister would decide when to call for the general election.

He said in most cases, an election would be called when the prime minister feels that the political and economic situation favours his ruling party.

“That has been the case in the past and that has been the prime consideration for many other government leaders practising the same political system as Malaysia,” he added.

Jayum observed that in most cases, many elected representatives in Malaysia whether at Parliament or State Legislative Assembly did not have a clear majority.

He pointed out that the majority of them did not win their seats with an absolute majority because Malaysia practises the first-pass-the-post system.

“In this system, the winner is merely a candidate who got the most votes and not necessarily the majority of 50 per cent-plus-one vote based on either total votes cast or total voter registration in each constituency.

“For example, the terrain in Sarawak – far-flung villages in remote corners of the region – has been the main obstacle to high voter turnout.

“Compounding that is high mobility of people where and when elections are held. Many are outside their constituencies and therefore are unable to vote,” he said.

Jayum termed this as a structural problem that needs to be overcome by the Election Commission, adding: “This is not a new issue.”

Last Saturday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said that he would announce the date for the dissolution of Parliament soon to pave the way for GE15.