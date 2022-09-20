Bengoh Resettlement Scheme villages to experience planned water supply disruption

KUCHING (Sept 20): A planned water supply disruption is scheduled from 9am to 2pm this Thursday (Sept 22) for pipe connection works in Padawan.

The Sarawak Rural Water Supply Department (JBALB), in a notice today, said all villages in the Bengoh Resettlement Scheme will be affected.

The disruption is to enable the contractor to work on connecting new pipes at SK Taba Sait/Semban.

Consumers in the area are advised to store sufficient amount of water for use during the disruption period.

JBALB Sarawak said the contractor has been told to complete their works as soon as possible and it will ensure that the water supply is restored as soon as possible to the affected areas.

The department added that any inconvenience caused is much regretted.

For further queries, contact JBALB Kuching via WhatsApp at 019-8047342.