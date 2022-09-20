Call made on MoE to include actual history of formation of Malaysia in secondary school education

KOTA SAMARAHAN (Sept 20): A letter has been forwarded to the Ministry of Education (MoE) on the proposal to include a proper secondary school syllabus on the formation of Malaysia in 1963.

In this regard, Minister in Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili said although students would generally learn the history leading to the independence of Tanah Melayu (Malaya) in 1957, there was insufficient information in the national textbooks regarding facts and history of the formation of Malaysia in 1963, particularly those pertaining to Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

“We have raised this issue to the Cabinet and they have agreed.

“We are now in the midst of discussing with the Sarawak state government to come up with a proper syllabus on the actual history of the formation of Malaysia,” he said in a press conference held after the opening of the ‘Malaysia Agreement 1963: From the Millennial Generation’s Perspective’ forum at Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) here yesterday.

Ongkili observed that the majority of school students were not familiar with the MA63 documents and the MoE, had since, expressed its willingness to address the matter.

The minister also regard MA63 as holding a key role in promoting patriotism among people, including those from Peninsular Malaysia, and developing a sentiment of solidary within society.

On the negotiations pertaining to MA63 with the Sarawak and Sabah state governments, Ongkili said there were still about 15 issues currently in the discussion phase, including the special financial grant under Article 112D of the Federal Constitution.

He said among the issues that had been settled were the granting of power to the Sarawak government over activities and licensing related to deep-sea fishing.

Ongkili also called for a greater ‘Borneonisation’ of the federal civil service – namely, to employ more personnel from the Sabah and Sarawak; as well as for more research papers and theses to focus on the subject of MA63.

“I feel that for a new generation of millennials, understanding history is a basic thing, as well as promoting patriotism and bringing the country to be progressive in all aspects,” he said.

Ongkili further remarked the commitment by the governments of Sabah and Sarawak in reclaiming their rights had shown progress, with special chapters set out under the 12th Malaysia Plan’s documents to specifically list out the allocations for the development of the two states.