Conference delegates encouraged to develop network, learn to innovate from experienced scientists

KOTA SAMARAHAN (Sept 20): Delegates of the international AsiaFlux 2022 conference are encouraged to develop their network, strengthen international collaboration and learn to innovate from experienced scientists and researchers.

In making this call, Education, Innovation and Talent Development Datuk Roland Sagah Wee Inn also commended the effort by the conference’s organising committee in holding an ice-breaking party prior to the conference as it served an opportunity for the delegates to informally mingle around to encourage friendship and informal but meaningful exchanges.

“I believe that this evening, for most of the delegates especially the young ones, they may not familiar with each other having most time either heard or read names in the journals or publications without an inkling of who or what they are like.

“A handshake here is better than a ‘hello’ from a speaker on his peat mound at the conference. I hope that over a drink, an opportunity to casually engage or encourage ideas or knowledge even challenge them may also spring forth from the ice-breaking encounter tonight to bring about innovation

“Even better if this ice-breaking party leads into a meaningful research collaboration that will contribute further to our way forward on research in peat,” he said during the ice-breaking party held at Sarawak Tropical Peat Research Institute (Tropi) building here last night.

Sagah’s call was also echoed by Tropi director Dr Lulie Melling, who said that the ice-breaking party was a stepping stone and a chance for the newly-joined to meet their scientific idols in person and make new friends.

“Take this opportunity to develop or strengthen your international network that will significantly enhance your career needs as a scientist,” she added.

About 250 delegates from 20 countries are participating in this year’s edition of AsiaFlux conference.

Aside from Malaysia, the delegates consist of those from countries such as Germany, Japan, the United States, Singapore, Indonesia, and India.

During the ice-breaking party last night, the delegates had the opportunity to mingle with each other and participated in a series of fun and exciting activities such as the Kenyah ‘Leleng’ dance, balloon-fighting and karaoke.

The three-day international AsiaFlux 2022 will kick off today at Tropi building here.

With the theme ‘The Nexus of Land Use Change, Ecosystems and Climate: A Path towards Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)’, the conference served as a platform to raise awareness to the government, industries and the people.