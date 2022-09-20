Council to keep promoting Labuan’s eco-tourism products to BIMP-Eaga

LABUAN (Sept 20): The BIMP-EAGA Business Council (BEBC) Labuan will continue to promote Labuan’s potential for eco-tourism to member countries of the Brunei Darussalam-Indonesia-Malaysia- Philippines East Asean Growth Area (BIMP-Eaga).

Its chairman Jerry Teo said the island is not only known as Malaysia’s international business and financial centre (IBFC) and oil and gas (O&G) hub, but also has its own uniqueness to be an alternative travel destination.

“Labuan has adopted effective measures to increase activities related to tourism…several works have been implemented to support these initiatives such as the upgrading works of tourism facilities in Taman Damai, Pantai Layang-Layangan and the promotion for the Labuan geopark,” he told Bernama today.

Labuan’s geopark was recognised as a national geopark on Dec 16, 2021.

Teo said BEBC Labuan supports the BIMP-Eaga tourism initiative to make its member countries, including Labuan, a preferred eco-tourism destination in the Asia-Pacific region.

He said Labuan’s tourism promotions include the just-concluded Labuan Duathlon/Triathlon 2022, which is an annual event, as well as Borneo Arts Festival 2022 and Remembrance Day.

Teo also disclosed the convergence of initiatives with other Eaga clusters such as transport, environment, socio-cultural and education following the 18th BIMP-Eaga Joint Tourism Development (JTD) Cluster Meeting in Kota Kinabalu on Aug 24-25.

Hosted by Malaysia, the hybrid meeting was chaired by Indonesia to discuss the “rolling pipeline projects” that emphasise tourism access and support infrastructure, as well as ecotourism product development, among others.

“In the meeting, I updated Labuan’s current tourism development, access, and infrastructure.

“In addition to convergence with other clusters, JTD also collaborated with development partners such as Asean China Centre, Korea, and the Northern Territory of Australia in developing BIMP-Eaga tourism.

“The BIMP-Eaga tourism support initiatives presentation by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) explained to the delegates in its effort to boost the Eaga tourism through a digital platform,” he said.

In the meeting, the JTD Cluster also reviewed the strategic plan for BIMP-Eaga Vision 2025 (BEV2025) by ADB with the goal of establishing Eaga as an eco-tourism destination of choice in the Asia Pacific. — Bernama