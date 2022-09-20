Don’t just wait for people to come – Bung Moktar

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 20): Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Bung Moktar Radin called on Village Development and Security Committees (JPKK) to always ensure that the authorities are informed of issues affecting their areas.

The Lamag assemblyman pointed out that this is because those appointed to the committee are individuals who play the role as the voices of the people in need.

“Play your role as the JPKK chairman appointed by the government to ensure that any problems can be brought to the authorities and they are also the eyes and ears of the government.

“I hope they can carry out their duties well as they know their own village well. By doing their job well they will not lose the role to another individual,” Bung Moktar said after a meeting with JPKK chairmen for the Lamag state constituency.

Bung Moktar who is also Kinabatangan member of parliament, reminded JPKK officials to always do down to the ground so that they know the condition of the residents in their areas.

“This effort needs to be their initiative based on their capacity as chairmen where they should find out, not just wait for people to come. Go down to the ground and if possible, find out the population in their village such as how many young people, how many old people, how many residents are 80 years old and above, how many single mothers and homeless, the sick among others.

“This is because the government do not necessarily know everything. That is why we appointed all of you to act as its eyes and ears,” he said.

He added that the committee also needs to know and understand the correct complaint channel so that it can find the best solution in a short time instead of choosing a shortcut to highlight the village’s issue or problem through social media.

“We have our way and method of working, if the JPKK encounters a problem, they must contact their respective representatives so that they can follow up on the people’s problems to the next level,” added Bung Moktar.