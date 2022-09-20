Harith-Nathalie win gold for S’wak in Sukma squash mixed doubles

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 20): Sukma debutant Harith Danial Jeffri secured his first gold when he partnered Nathalie Sim Shu Eng to beat Sarawak’s senior pair Nathan Kueh Tze Bing and Ma Si Yi 2-1 in the squash mixed double finals today.

They lost 9-11 in the first set but managed to bounce back to win the second and third sets 11-9 and 11-5 at the Bukit Jalil National Squash Centre.

Bronze went to Selangor pair Sunil Kumar Sivanesan and N Shasmithaa.

When interviewed, Harith said he was very happy with the good achievement.

“We only made preparations at the last minute because she (Nathalie) was studying in the United States — she only returned last week and we only went through a series of training before Sukma.

“I am very happy because we managed to win this match,” he said.

Meanwhile, Nathalie was also happy to have won the gold medal, especially since this was also her first appearance in Sukma.

She will be playing again in the Women’s doubles tomorrow.