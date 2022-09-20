Kinarut villages facing extensive water problem

PAPAR (Sept 20): A family of four have adjusted to new lifestyles as piped water supply to their home in Kampung Sulim in Kinarut has been cut off the last 15 days.

Meals at home are mostly confined to “tapau” or packed servings, laundry is done outside, showers are rare as most days wipes with wet towels are their only option along with drinking only bottled mineral water.

Whatever supply of water they have is limited to some minimal washings and the toilet, said Jaya Malah, 46, a father of three who now relies on family members within the district and those in Tanjung Aru, Kota Kinabalu, about 15km away, for showers.

“Our days are planned based on where would be best for our showers or which laundromat to go to or where to have our meals,” said Jaya who does odd jobs, mostly small construction works, after being laid off from an airline a few years back.

His wife, Nicole, 45, works in the state capital, his eldest son, 24, a barber and youngest daughter, 18, studies in the lower sixth form. Another son, 22, is studying in Kuala Lumpur.

The water supply problem has been happening before and the recent stretch was the worst.

“I called the district Water Department office and they responded by sending water supply using tankers. I get to fill my 400-litre tank but that will be used up in two days or at best, three days.

“The supply probably stopped on Sept 5 but it could be earlier because the tank was still full then before it emptied. I made some inquiries eventually but all I got from the department was they will look into the matter,” he said.

After a few days, Jaya continued to call and received the same response from the department.

“They did send us water though and this shows they do know we have a supply problem. It’s very disheartening to be treated like this.”

On September 13, the department issued a notice. It revealed that the department was working on a pump in a pump house in Kampung Sulim.

It was described as an emergency work because the problem affects the Kogopon water treatment plant nearby and that normal supply would be restored upon completion.

“That was the only notice from the department I received via my handphone,” he said.

The department said the problem stretched in Kampung Sulim and Labak where there are about 100 houses, Jaya said but noted he was also informed that the problem was extensive.

“I know my neighbours are affected and the nearby villages like Labak. Then there were also grouses in nearby villages like Tampasak and Langkuas.

“But what is more disappointing is the fact that we were not informed of the problem and we have to request for help individually, even if they know we do not have water. We are not the only family affected,” he said.

Several of his neighbours, when contacted, acknowledged the problem but declined to be identified for fear of repercussions. Also there are residents who live in older homes that have gravity water supply, sourced from spring water locations built in the older days.

Part of Kinarut comes under the Limbahau State constituency under the Papar parliamentary area.