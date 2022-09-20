Kit Siang: Agong would be right to refuse Parliament dissolution if GE15 coincides with massive floods

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 20): DAP MP Lim Kit Siang argued today that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong would be justified in rejecting the dissolution of Parliament if this prevented Malaysians from being forced to vote in an early 15th general election during a predicted flood season.

In a statement floating the unprecedented notion, the Iskandar Puteri MP pointed out that last year’s monsoonal floods caused billions in losses from property loss and damage.

Lim claimed the notion of denying Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s request “must now be seriously considered” as Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has said party leaders must be ready to wade through flood waters to partake in GE15.

“Will the Yang di-Pertuan Agong for the first time in Malaysian history withhold consent to a request for the dissolution of Parliament if the Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri, is so irresponsible as to request a dissolution of Parliament regardless of the heavy costs to property and lives in a monsoon and flood season?

“Article 40 (2)(b) of the Constitution confers the Yang di-Pertuan Agong the discretionary power of ‘withholding of consent to a request for the dissolution of Parliament’ and the holding of 15th general election when there is monsoon and massive flood disasters regardless of the costs to property and human lives, will be a valid and proper reason for the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to refuse consent for a dissolution of Parliament,” Lim added.

Lim yesterday pointed out that the nation suffered as much RM6.5 billion is losses due to floods in the Klang Valley and multiple states last year, which also left 54 people dead.

“These figures were not made up figures, but were official figures quoted by the minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed.

“Is the Umno president insisting that the 15th general election be held during the monsoon and flood season, regardless of the cost to property and to human lives?” Lim said. — Malay Mail