Launch internal probe, MP calls on PDRM following news of whistleblowers being harassed

BINTULU (Sept 20): News about individuals being harassed after reporting on gang activities to police has enraged Bintulu MP Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing.

In this respect, he calls upon the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) to launch internal investigation to identify the ‘moles’ within their departments.

“They (whistleblowers) would be threatened by unsavoury people after reporting the case,” Tiong, who is also Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) president, wrote on his Facebook update.

He reiterated the ‘absolute importance’ for the PDRM to conduct internal probe; otherwise, the police would not have public trust and ‘the people would not ever feel safe’.

Tiong also highlighted the recent online news about gangs in Bintulu challenging and harassing local security personnel who were making their rounds.

“This trend of gangsters causing trouble would not only make Bintulu people feel uneasy, but it has also caused entrepreneurs and investors to worry about making any investment in this town,” the MP wrote.

He said the unrest caused by these gang members had affected the potential and prospects for entrepreneurs to develop their businesses in Bintulu.

As such, he urged the police to take heed of this matter and take the necessary actions promptly.

“The moment that you let the people feel anxious and uneasy due to being harassed, you would lose the momentum to build a vibrant economy, with good job opportunities.”

Tiong said having served as the parliamentarian here for more than 20 years, his goal had always been to build Bintulu into a society where the people could live and work peacefully, and where businesses could ‘thrive with confidence’.

“This is my ultimate responsible as the MP of Bintulu. I will continue to serve the people by actively bringing up issues that affect their livelihoods and aspirations for a better life, without any meaningless political publicity,” he said.

Tiong said based on his years of experience, he believed that those affiliated with gang activities would ‘actually and willingly’ put down their ‘parangs’ (machetes) and turn over a new leaf, if given the opportunity to turn around.

“This has been my experience, when I sit down for food and drinks with them, talking to them about doing something worth their strength.

“But it does not mean that they should be allowed to get away with breaking the law.

“If anyone violates the law, they must face the appropriate punishments, without exceptions.

“If they continue to break the law, they cannot be seen to get away with it as if they’re above the law.

“How can we tolerate a society where the lawbreakers dominate the ordinary folk, and take the laws into their own hands?”

In this regard, Tiong called upon PDRM Bintulu to ‘strictly and impartially’ enforce the law in this matter.

“Do not allow them (gangsters) to make light of the law and social order to play by their own rules.

“The police in Bintulu must remember their obligation as the protectors of the people by firmly maintaining their safety and keeping the social order,” added the MP.