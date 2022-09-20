Lee: Sarawak examining new express bus destinations in Kalimantan

KUCHING (Sept 20): Sarawak is considering introducing new routes for express bus services between Kuching and other destinations in Kalimantan, said Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin.

He said Indonesian Consul-General in Kuching Raden Sigit Witjaksono had proposed that express busses be allowed to operate along new routes other than the present Kuching-Pontianak.

“Following a proposal by His Excellency, we are thinking of opening the Kuching-Singkawang and Kuching-Lubok Antu-Badau-Sibau routes.

“We are looking into that and together with His Excellency, we will go to the ground to visit the border and to see the routes and the facilities ourselves,” he told a press conference after receiving a courtesy call from Raden today.

Lee also announced that effective Oct 1, bus operators from Sarawak and Pontianak will operate daily instead of based on an approved schedule.

At present Biaramas Express operates on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, while Damri Express operates on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

“We have decided to allow them to operate daily because the requests and the very good response from the people from both sides towards the express bus services,” Lee said.

Raden said his office is also encouraging other bus operators in Kalimantan to operate along the potential new routes.

“We will do our best to make our transport connectivity plans materialise for the benefit of the people from Kalimantan side as well from Sarawak side,” he said.