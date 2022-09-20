Man feared drowned after trying to retrieve pontoon at Muara Payang

SARIKEI (Sept 20): A man was feared drowned after he tried to retrieve a pontoon at Muara Payang near here on Tuesday afternoon.

The 43-year-old was swept away by the river’s swift currents after he jumped into the river to try retrieve a pontoon that he and his uncle, both from Kampung Medong in Dalat, were towing.

According to a report lodged by the victim’s uncle at the Bintangor police station, the incident happened around 3.30pm when the waters in Muara Payang were very rough due to strong winds, causing the rope towing the pontoon to snap.

“My nephew, Aziz Yusup, had jumped into the river to try retrieve the drifting pontoon but he failed to surface after,” said the uncle in the police report.

Fearing something amiss had happened to his nephew, he decided to lodge a police report so appropriate action could be taken.

After being relayed the information by the police, Bintangor Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) immediately despatched a team to the scene.

Bintangor Boomba chief Nicholas Belulin said the team conducted a surface search in the waters of Batang Rajang at 4.40pm.

The search and rescue operation was called off at 6pm, with no sign of the victim.