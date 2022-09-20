Man feared drowned after trying to retrieve small boat at Muara Payang

SARIKEI (Sept 20): A man was feared drowned after he tried to retrieve a small boat which his uncle and him were towing at Muara Payang near here on Tuesday afternoon.

The 43-year-old from Kampung Medong, Dalat was allegedly swept away by the river’s currents after he jumped into the river in the incident which occurred at 3.30pm.

According to the victim’s uncle, the waters in Muara Payang were very rough due to strong winds which caused the rope towing the small boat to snap.

“My nephew, Aziz Yusup, had jumped into the river to try retrieve the drifting pontoon but he failed to surface after,” said the uncle, who also hails from Kampung Medong in Dalat.

Fearing something amiss had happened to his nephew, he decided to lodge a police report at the Bintangor police station so appropriate action could be taken.

After being relayed the information by the police, the Bintangor Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) immediately despatched a team to the scene.

Bintangor Bomba chief Nicholas Belulin said the team conducted a surface search in the waters of Batang Rajang at 4.40pm.

The search and rescue operation was called off at 6pm, with no sign of the victim.