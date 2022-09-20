Man in Kuching dies of injuries allegedly caused by own brother

KUCHING (Sept 20): A man, 49, died of injuries after an alleged fight with his brother at Jalan Landeh here on Monday.

Padawan District police chief Supt Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad said the victim, Leong Jun Miaw, was confirmed dead while being treated at the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) around 11.10pm.

He said Leong, who was injured on his left calf, was rushed to hospital by his mother after a fight that happened in front of their house around 7.30pm.

“Preliminary investigation found that Leong had gone to his brother’s house armed with a weapon believed to be a sickle in anger, and allegedly under the influence of alcohol.

“The victim is said to have first tried to attack the suspect, but the weapon was seized by the suspect who then swung it, slashing the victim’s left calf in the process, causing him to bleed profusely.

“The victim then immediately returned to his house next door and was immediately rushed by his mother to SGH,” he said in a statement today.

He said the suspect made a report at the Mile 10 police station.

“While the suspect was still being questioned, the police received information from the SGH that the victim had died,” he said.

Following that, the suspect was immediately arrested and remanded for further investigation under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

An autopsy is expected to be done tomorrow.

“The police will investigate the case and identify the cause of the incident,” he said.