Man texts apartment mate he wanted to commit suicide

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 20): A man was shocked to receive a WhatsApp message from his apartment mate who attempted to take his own life on Tuesday.

The friend immediately informed the authorities.

A spokesperson from the State Fire and Rescue Department said a distress call was made to the Lintas fire and rescue station at 8.43am and a team was deployed to the location at University Condo Apartment at Jalan Sulaman.

Upon arrival, the fire and rescue personnel only found a note while the man, age 27, had left the apartment.

The case was handed to the police for further action, said the spokesperson.

Kota Kinabalu OCPD Assistant Commissioner Zaidi Abdullah said they were checking on this case.

Those who need someone to talk to can call the Befrienders at 088-25 5788 or 016-803 6945 in Kota Kinabalu, or email sam@befrienders.org.my.