More room for trade between India, Sarawak, says Awg Tengah

KUCHING (Sept 20): Companies from India are welcome to explore investment opportunities in Sarawak particularly in digital economy where the country has expertise in, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

Awang Tengah, who is also International Trade, Industry and Investment Minister, said there is definitely room for more trade activities between the state and India.

“The total trade between Sarawak and India was valued at RM9.933 billion in 2021, consisting of palm oil and petroleum oils exports as well as the import of aluminium ores, non-ferrous metals, etc,” he said in a statement.

The statement was issued following a courtesy call on Awang Tengah by the High Commissioner of India to Malaysia, B.N. Reddy at his office in Petra Jaya here today.

During their meeting, Awang Tengah and Reddy exchanged ideas and views on areas where Sarawak and India could collaborate on, including tourism, construction, biopharmaceuticals and commercial agriculture.

Among those present were Indian High Commission first secretary C. Sushma, Ministry International Trade, Industry and Investment advisor Datuk Mohd Naroden Majais and acting permanent secretary Dzulkornain Masron, and Sarawak Timber Industry Development Corporation general manager Datu Hashim Bojet