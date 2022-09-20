Myra, Jia Chi win ‘historic’ Sukma Muaythai gold for Sabah

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 20): Sabah claimed a gold and a silver in the Wai Kru Mai Muaythai – Seni Duo event today.

Myra Amira Roslan and Yan Jia Chi delivered the gold in the women’s competition, collecting 8.90 points in the final at South City Plaza in Seri Kembangan, just ahead of Nur Ameera Mohd Asri and Nurul Ain Ismail of Federal Territory, who managed 8.83 points.

However, the state squad missed out on a second gold after a narrow defeat for Darris Muzzamiel Mahadi and Thien Zhi Cheng in the men’s final.

The Sabah pair registered 9.00 points to settle for silver with the gold going to Federal Territory’s Mohd Ali Ismail and Muhammad Taufiq Izazi Safiee, who managed 9.10 points.

Sabah team manager Nazri Abd Razak was still thrilled, calling Myra and Jia Chi’s gold “historic” as this is the first time Sukma has included the Wai Kru Mai Muaythai – Seni Duo event.

“We could not be happier. The women showed impressive displays … the men’s pair missed the gold but they tried their best in the finals.

“It’s a historic moment for Sabah Muaythai,” said Nazri, who is also Sabah Muaythai Association president.

He said the Sabah team has thus achieved its one-gold target in Sukma.

“We are not going to be carried away as we will be involved in several more events (in the combat category). Our exponents have already made the semi-finals.

“It’s a case of what medal colour we will win. We will try our best to get the desired results,” he added when contacted.

Separately, Eva Anastasia Warren won a bronze for Sabah in the Women’s 45kg to 48kg category.

She was stopped in the semi-finals after losing 1-2 to Kedah’s Nur Azira Cempaka yesterday.