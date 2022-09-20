No sign of missing jet ski rider on third day of SAR

KUCHING (Sept 20): The search and rescue (SAR) operation for the jet ski rider who went missing in the waters of Pulau Talang Talang Besar in Sematan ended yesterday with no new leads.

MMEA Sarawak director First Admiral Zin Azman Md Yunus said Day 3 of the SAR covered 134.8 square nautical miles, bringing the total area search since the start of the operation to 587.48 square nautical miles.

“The search today (Sept 19) focused on the area where the jet ski belonging to the victim was found, which is the waters of Tanjung Sipang in Santubong,” he said in a statement.

He said agencies participating in the SAR are MMEA, Marine Police, Fire and Rescue Department, Civil Defence Force, Royal Malaysia Police, and Sarawak Coastguard.

“So far, there have been no new leads on the missing 46-year-old man,” he added.

The SAR operation continues today.