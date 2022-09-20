Old Folks Street business operators file report against aggressive homeless people

MIRI (Sept 20): A group of Old Folks Street business owners lodged a police report today against several homeless people who are said to have acted aggressively while occupying the covered area outside the shophouses.

Group spokesman Erick Chin claimed that the issue has been going on for nearly two months.

“This poses a danger and raises safety issues, especially among owners who are doing business there. As you can see from the video (shared via WhatsApp), they are fighting and throwing things.

“We are kind of sad to know that the (Miri City) council (MCC), as well as the government agencies are not taking this case seriously,” he said when met after lodging the report at the Miri Central police station.

He said operators are concerned about the effect on their businesses as customers do not want to go to the area for safety reasons as well as due to dirty conditions.

“These homeless, they not only sleep there with their mattresses, but also they pee and answer nature’s call there. The place smells really bad,” he said.

Chin added that the purpose of the report was for MCC as well as the Welfare and Health departments to take immediate action to resolve the issue.

“A copy of this report will also be sent to Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian. We hope that with his leadership, they know what to do,” said Chin.