Perak Fire and Rescue Dept find skeletal remains, clothes at quarry rockfall site in Jalan Simpang Pulai-Cameron Highlands

IPOH (Sept 20): Human skeletal remains, clothes and the wreckage of an excavator were found today at the location where two quarry workers were feared buried in an incident last March at Keramat Pulai, Jalan Simpang Pulai-Cameron Highlands here.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department director Azmi Osman said the wreckage was found by a search and rescue team that also involved the Department of Minerals and Geosciences at 11.45am today, while the skeletal remains and clothes were found about half an hour later.

“We have yet to determine to whom they belong,” he said when contacted today.

In the March 8 incident, two quarry workers who were believed to have been trapped under rock debris were identified as Itam Lasoh, 43, and Kheow Loo Siew Soon, 49.

In April, former Perak police chief, Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said the investigation into the case was classified as sudden death (SDR) even though the two victims had not yet been found.

A check by Bernama at the scene of the incident found that the search efforts were still ongoing. — Bernama