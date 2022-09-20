Petronas: New gas discovery in Luconia offshore Bintulu

KUCHING (Sept 20): Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) today announced a gas discovery from its Cengkih-1 exploration well in Block SK 320 in the Central Luconia Province, about 220 kilometres off the coast of Bintulu.

The Cengkih-1 exploration well was successfully drilled to a total depth of 1,680 metres in August 2022, hitting more than 110 metres gas column in Miocene Cycle IV/V pinnacle carbonate reservoirs, firming up more gas resources within Block SK320.

Mubadala Development Company Oil and Gas Ltd (Mubadala Petroleum) operates the block with a 55 per cent participating interest in the Production Sharing Contract (PSC).

Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd holds 25 per cent while Sarawak Shell Bhd holds the remaining 20 per cent.

Petronas senior vice president of Malaysia petroleum management, Mohamed Firouz Asnan said, “We are thrilled by this latest discovery in Cengkih-1, building on the string of exploration successes in the Central Luconia region.

“The discovery confirms the large potential of this proven carbonate play type in Central Luconia.

“The monetisation of this discovery can be expedited with a lower cost given the proximity to the many existing facilities, including that of Pegaga which started production in March this year.”

“This latest success was enabled by the close partnership between Petronas and its petroleum arrangement contractors in expanding the resource base to meet the rising demand for gas in Sarawak, including the Petronas LNG complex in Bintulu,” he added.

Petronas, through MPM, manages petroleum arrangements in Malaysia and provides stewardship on upstream petroleum activities.