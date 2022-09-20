Pillion rider injured in single-vehicle accident at Miri roundabout

MIRI (Sept 20): A pillion rider was injured after being involved in a single-vehicle accident at the Saberkas roundabout here in the wee hours today.

Miri Civil Defence Force (APM Miri), in a statement today, said they were notified of the incident at 4.45am.

“Upon arriving at the scene, the team met the motorcyclist who informed them that the accident occurred after he lost control of his motorcycle due to the slippery road.

“The motorcyclist was unhurt but his pillion rider sustained injuries to his hand and leg,” it added.

APM Miri said both victims were sent to Miri Hospital for medical treatment.