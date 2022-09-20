Residents urge police to stop illegal racing

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 20): Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat (KDM) Kota Kinabalu division chief Datuk Seri Winston Liaw urges the police to increase their presence at the Marina Court area.

This is following numerous complaints he received from residents of the apartment complex about illegal car racing along the road between Marina Court and Oceanus shopping mall.

“According to the residents of Marina Court, the car races take place between midnight to 4am every Saturday night. The loud noise emitted from the modified exhaust pipes of the vehicles disrupts the peace, making it difficult for the residents to sleep.

“Not only do they commit noise pollution, the racers are putting themselves and other road users, including pedestrians in danger,” he said.

Liaw, with 10 residents from Marina Court met with acting OCPD Superintendent Kalsom Idris to discuss measures to address the situation.

“We proposed that the district police consider setting up a police booth in the areas and increasing the frequency of patrols. We also informed her that a few private organisations in the area would be willing to finance the cost of installing CCTV surveillance cameras there in order to catch the races in action,” he said.

A spokesperson for the Marina Court residents also proposed that the presence of tourist police personnel be increased in the area which is a tourism hotspot.

“I also urge those involved in the illegal car races to stop the activity immediately as their act not only puts themselves in danger but also jeopardises the safety of the pedestrians,” he said.