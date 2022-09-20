Resumption of Kuching-Pontianak flight under consideration, says Consul-General

KUCHING (Sept 20): Jakarta is considering Sarawak’s request to resume the Kuching-Pontianak flight, said Indonesian Consul-General in Kuching Raden Sigit Witjaksono.

Raden said his office is trying hard to reactivate flight connectivity because it is important for the people on both sides of the border.

“I have conveyed this matter to Jakarta recently, especially to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Transport, which is in charge of our airport.

“We will keep following up with Jakarta on our plan to reactivate the flight connectivity between Pontianak and Kuching,” he told a press conference after paying a courtesy call on Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin here today.

Raden said the plan is still under consideration because the airport in Pontianak needs to be prepared in order to reopen for international flights.

He said they have met with the airline, which is ready to resume the route.

“We hope the flight can resume before the end of the year or as soon as possible. The sooner the better,” he said.

Lee said the matter was raised again during the courtesy call this morning and AirAsia is ready to resume the route.

“The request for the flight is especially for medical purposes.

“Having a flight from Pontianak to Kuching will help to shorten the trip of those who wish seek for medical treatment here; coming over here from Pontianak by road will take about six hours.

“That’s why we and people from the other side would like to see the flight resume,” he said.

Lee pointed out bus services are more for border trade and working purposes, or for people to visit relatives and friends.