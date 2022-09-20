‘Robotics education able to help prepare students for digital globalisation’

KOTA SAMARAHAN (Sept 20): Having students learn robotics and its programming at school would allow them to understand the basics of this technology and thus, give them the advantage to master this field one day, said Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development Datuk Roland Sagah Wee Inn.

Moreover, he believed that robotics education could really attract the students, encourage them to be more inclined towards creative-learning, prepare this generation to face new challenges and also prevent them from being marginalised in the era of digital globalisation.

In this respect, he acknowledged the steps taken by the Teachers Education Institute Tun Abdul Razak Campus (IPGKTAR) in cooperation with Samarahan District Education Office as being ‘very meaningful’ in providing quality education and towards producing ‘a great, competitive and competent human capital that is independent’.

“Through such effort, we hope that the teachers would be able to apply the skills and knowledge gained into the curricular and co-curricular activities such as through STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) Club or Robotics Club,” he said in his speech for the handing-over of ‘Micro Rero Robot 2022’ kits at IPGKTAR hall here yesterday.

The event was facilitated by IPGKTAR Science Department.

Adding on, Sagah apart from establishing clubs, robotics education could also be expanded through competitions held between schools.

“Activities like this can help students improve their technological expertise such as in programming, building and creating robots as well as mastering the language arts.

“Through competitions, the team spirit, as well as communication and leadership skills can be applied too.”

Adding on, Sagah said education using robotics could be regarded as a tool being integrated into STEM conceptual learning, coding, critical-thinking, creative-thinking and engineering skills.

“Various other skills such as computational thinking, problem-solving skills, presentation skills and teamwork can be applied too.

“All these sets of skills and knowledge are needed to have our students become our successful workforce in the future,” he said.

Meanwhile, IPGKTAR director Alisya Abdullah said 41 sets of micro rero robot kits were handed over to a number of primary schools in Samarahan.

On another matter, she said IPGKTAR would need continuing solid support from the state Ministry of Education, Innovation and Talent Development to ensure that the number of primary schools participating in future robotics competitions would continue to grow.

“The contribution from the ministry is crucial to success of our robotics education programme,” said Alisya.

At a press conference held later, Sagah said his ministry would set out to extend robotics education programme through the teachers training institutes across Sarawak.

“Such programme would involve several types of courses, including that on the use of English.

“We will contact other teachers training institutes to help in extending this programme to other divisions.

“Aside from that, my ministry is also collaborating with universities in advancing and expanding other programmes related to computer usage and new ways of engineering,” he added.