KOTA KINABALU (Sept 20): Sabah’s first World Diabetes Day Virtual Run and Carnival 2022 with the theme ‘Run Away from Diabetes’ will be held from October 12 to November 12.

The run is held in conjunction with World Diabetes Day on November 14 by the Diabetes and Endocrine Unit of Queen Elizabeth Hospital II and Rotary Club Kota Kinabalu.

Malaysia’s National Health and Morbidity Survey revealed one out of five Malaysian adults are suffering from diabetes and worryingly, 50 per cent are unaware of their diagnosis.

The run aims to promote healthy lifestyle and to raise public awareness on diabetes by educating the public on diabetes screening, complications, prevention and management.

All profits from this activity will be channelled to the diabetes fund to support underprivileged patients in purchasing tools to aid them in managing and monitoring their diabetes such as glucometers and glucose strips.

Registration is open to all Malaysians and non-Malaysians.

Participants will require any running apps or GPS watch to record a cumulative distance of 10km during the running period. Three different packages are available: 1. RM60 package (Medal + T-Shirt + E-certificate), 2. RM45 package (T-Shirt + E-certificate) and 3. RM30 package (Medal + E-certificate).

All participants are encouraged to collect their runner items during the World Diabetes Day Carnival and stand a chance to win lucky draw prizes.

For registration and more information please WhatsApp 019-8412454 or email to endocrine.sabah@moh.gov.my before October 1.

The highlight of the event, the World Diabetes Day Carnival will be held on November 13 from 10am to 3pm at 1Borneo Hypermall.

There will be free health screening which includes blood glucose testing, blood pressure measurements, body mass index and body fat analysis testing.

Tips and tricks on how to manage diabetes at home, how to prepare a healthy meal, exercise tips and to clarify doubts on diabetes medication and insulin will also be given.

Sabahan singer Dabra Sia will entertain and enliven the atmosphere and there will be a children’s colouring competition.

For registration and further information on the colouring competition, please contact Roland (017-801 3939) or Hi Loong (017-899 1728).