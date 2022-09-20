Securities Commission: Sarawak’s sustainable devt through the capital market

KUCHING (Sept 20): The Securities Commission organised a forum on Monday to educate state agencies and businesses in Sarawak on how they can tap into the sustainability sukuk and bond markets to address environmental, social and governance (ESG) aspects.

The forum is part of the ‘NaviGate Capital Market Green Financing Series’, the SC’s flagship programme established to create awareness on connectivity between the capital market and companies seeking funding avenues for their sustainability initiatives.

“Sarawak, which is blessed with natural resources, is in a unique position to capitalise on its strengths and contribute meaningfully to fight against climate change,” explained Salmah Bee Mohd Mydin, executive director of market development with SC.

“At the same time, the sustainability agenda presents opportunities for corporates and businesses to undertake a variety of sustainable development projects that would provide financial and broader societal benefits to Sarawak.”

Updates were given on initiatives, such as the SRI-Linked Sukuk Framework, which was recently put in place.

The SC also highlighted a variety of incentives to promote issuances, inclusing tax deduction on the costs of issuing SRI sukuk, which is available until 2023.