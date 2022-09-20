Tuesday, September 20
Senior citizen injured after pickup truck collides with lorry in Sibu

By Philip Wong on Sarawak

The damaged pickup truck after colliding with a lorry at Jalan Upper Lanang in Sibu.

SIBU (Sept 20): A 61-year-old man was injured after the pickup truck he was driving collided with a lorry at Jalan Upper Lanang  here yesterday.

Sibu Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), in a statement, said its personnel were sent to the scene after receiving a call on the incident at 4.19pm.

“Upon arrival, it was found that a pickup truck which was driven by the victim from Bintangor heading towards Sibu was involved in a collision with a lorry at Jalan Upper Lanang,” it added.

Bomba said the victim had complained of chest pain after being helped out of the vehicle and was sent by an ambulance to Sibu Hospital for medical treatment.

