SRDC chairman hopes to have bigger, better Sibujaya Carnival next year

SIBU (Sept 20): Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) chairman Sempurai Petrus Ngelai has high hopes for the iconic Sibujaya Carnival to be a merrier and grander event next year.

In this regard, he calls upon all parties involved to make early preparations.

“The carnival has been attracting big crowds not only from Sibujaya, but also those from the surrounding areas.

“I place high hopes that next year’s Sibujaya Carnival would be merrier and bigger than this year’s and with that in mind, all parties must prepare early to make it more of a family event, with the element of ‘Keluarga Malaysia’ (Malaysian Family).

“Moreover, we must promote Sibujaya Carnival as a local tourism attraction, putting the emphasis on the ‘Motocross Challenge’ and the ‘Water Fiesta’ as its signature events,” he said at the closing ceremony of the carnival in Sibujaya on Sunday night.

Sempurai observed that since the official opening of the carnival on Aug 31, it had received throngs of visitors every night, coming from the surrounding areas such as Sibujaya, Kanowit, Pakan, Julau, Durin, Mukah, and Sibu town itself.

“After two years of being postponed due to Covid-19 pandemic, Sibujaya Carnival returned this year and made merrier and better with events like the ‘Motocross Challenge’, ‘Water Fiesta’, ‘Battle of the Bands’, a ‘Ratu Kebaya’ beauty pageant and also a tribal food fair.

“This carnival also helped stimulate the local economy, which had been badly affected by the pandemic over the past two years.

“I’m glad that we managed to overcome Covid-19 and enter the endemic (stage), where we can hold Pesta Selangau, Sibujaya Carnival and two upcoming events: Simponi Batang Rajang to run on Oct 8-9, and Pesta Durin at end of November,” he said.

Sempurai also expressed thanks to the main organiser Amcorp and other partners, together with the SRDC, for all their efforts in organising such a large-scale event, which needed immense funding and manpower.

“I also wish to thank (Amcorp Group executive chairman) Tan Sri Azman Hashim for his extraordinary support for Sibujaya Carnival 2022, as well as the strong support from Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, the Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry, and Performing Arts and also Minister of Youth, Sport and Entrepreneur Development Sarawak,” said the council chief.