Still no sign of missing jet ski rider on fourth day of SAR

KUCHING (Sept 20): The search and rescue (SAR) operation for the jet ski rider who went missing in the waters of Pulau Talang Talang Besar in Sematan entered its fourth day today with no new leads.

According to MMEA Sarawak director First Admiral Zin Azman Md Yunus, the search had expanded to cover an area of 94.77 square nautical miles with a total search radius of 681.95 square nautical miles.

“Today’s search is divided into two main sectors which cover the area where the jet ski was discovered and the Sematan-Lundu area.

“For the sector where the jet ski was discovered, the radius has been further expanded to cover the waters of Tg Sipang to Sempadi and the open sea,” he said in an update at 2.30pm at the Sarawak Marine Fisheries Department jetty in Santubong.

He added the weather and sea conditions today had been unfavourable.

“The weather is poor and sea conditions are a bit rough, with wind direction blowing from the southwest with a wind speed of 20 to 40 kilometres per hour and a wave height of 1.5 metres to 2.5 metres.

“So far, there are no new leads in the SAR today. Any developments will be notified later,” he said.