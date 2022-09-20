SUPP Pujut mobile team to hold outreach sessions every Sunday

MIRI (Sept 20): The Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Pujut mobile team will meet the public at different locations every Sunday as part of its outreach efforts.

On Sunday (Sept 18), Pujut assemblyman Mayor Adam Yii, who is also SUPP Pujut chairman, led an outreach session at Taman Yakin between 8am and 10am.

During the visit, Yii and his team received complaints ranging from uncut grass to uneven road surfaces, potholes, and drainage issues.

They have compiled the complaints and will channel them to the relevant departments or agencies for further action.

The next mobile team walkabout will be this Sunday (Sept 25) at Lao Yang Kopitiam, Jalan Krokop Utama, also from 8am to 10am.

Members of the public who wish to file complaints regarding any issue at or near their residential area can meet with mobile team members at the location.