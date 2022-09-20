Tawau ratepayers denied basic amenities

TAWAU (Sept 20): The area along Mile 7 1/2, Jalan Sin Onn Tiku from the town centre in Sri Tanjung here is rateable but residents there claim that they do not enjoy even basic amenities.

Spokesman Lim Yuk Kiong, 75, who represented 22 affected families, lamented that there is no garbage collection service, and neither is there a bin centre nearby for them to dump their rubbish bags.

Without a telephone line, there is a lack of internet access and the people cannot make or receive calls. Water supply is only available three or four times a week.

He poured out the residents’ woes to Tawau member of parliament Datuk Christina Liew during the latter’s visit to his home for a meet-the-people session on Tuesday.

“Many of us have been living here for the past 10 to 15 years. We are having a hard time trying to dispose of our garbage. Some of us can only take our bath several times a week in the absence of regular water supply. And what will happen in the event of emergencies when we need help but cannot call out from our area?” he asked.

“Whenever anyone from outside tries to reach out to us, the recorded message from the handphone is always ‘The number is not available.'”

Lim said his wife Pang Lee Vun, 67, was required to pay only RM1.00 as annual assessment rate to the Tawau Municipal Council (MPT). “However, in February this year, we were slapped with an annual assessment bill for RM561.65 plus arrears, totalling RM1,127.15.”

According to him, they had lodged complaints with the previous Tawau Municipal Council’s management but to no avail.

Liew assured them that she would bring their grouses to the attention of the current Tawau Municipal Council President Joseph Pang.

Liew (fourth left) with the residents and liaison officers. On her right is Lim.