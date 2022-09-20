Two Sabah govt officials charged with corruption

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 20): Two government officials on Tuesday claimed trial to separate corruption charges at the Sessions Court here.

In the first case, Zainal Aliasan, 33, who is attached to the Rubber Industry Smallholders Development Authority (Risda) in Keningau, pleaded not guilty to six charges of accepting bribes amounting to RM22,300, two years ago.

The 33-year-old was charged under Section 165 of the Penal Code with receiving bribes to speed up claim payments involving his office between May 2 and July 28, 2020.

He faces a jail term of up to two years, a fine, or both if convicted.

Judge Abu Bakar Manat fixed bail at RM20,000 with two sureties and instructed the accused to report himself to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) office once in two months.

He was also ordered to surrender his passport to the court and not allowed to tamper or have any contact with the prosecution witnesses.

In the same court, Kota Marudu Assistant Information Officer Sharif Ahmad Shah Mundui, 49, pleaded not guilty to 10 charges of abusing his position between May and October 2019 by instructing a department clerk to extend an offer to his brother to undertake several food supply projects.

He was charged under Section 23(1) of the MACC Act 2009 and can be sentenced to not more than 20 years in jail and a fine of not less than five times the value of the bribe.

Judge Abu Bakar set bail at RM20,000 with one surety and fixed Oct 27 for mention of both cases. He also ordered the accused to report himself to the MACC office every two months. His passport must also be surrendered to the court until the end of this case.

Sharif had allegedly asked a clerk at the Information Department office to invite a company owned by his brother to supply food and beverage for government events in 2019.

He was arrested at 10am on Monday at the Sabah MACC headquarters after he gave his statement.