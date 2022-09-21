152 Covid-19 cases in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 21): Sabah recorded 152 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday from 2,238 samples tested in the past 24 hours.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said the positivity rate is 8.22 per cent, slightly higher compared to the previous day’s 7.36 per cent.

“Eight districts reported zero infections namely Kalabakan, Kuala Penyu, Kunak, Nabawan, Pitas, Semporna, Telupid and Tongod.

“Meanwhile, four districts recorded two-digit cases. The capital city reported 45 cases, Tawau 18, Tuaran 16 and Sandakan 10,” he said.

A total of 145 patients from the total daily number are in Categories 1 and 2, two in Category 3 and five in Category 4.

Districts with single-digit infections are Kudat, Papar, Lahad Datu, Penampang, Putatan, Beluran, Keningau, Ranau, Kota Marudu, Sipitang, Tenom, Beaufort, Kinabatangan, Kota Belud and Tambunan.