Abg Jo: Sarawak institute to collaborate with Estonian university on wetlands research

KOTA SAMARAHAN (Sept 21): The Sarawak Tropical Peat Research Institute (Tropi) will collaborate with the University of Tartu, Estonia on a four-year research project known as ‘LiWeFor: Living Labs for Wetland Forests Research’, said Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

The Premier of Sarawak revealed that the wetland research project team will also include scientists from the University of Helsinki, Finland and the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology, Germany and will be led by Prof Dr Ülo Mander.

“This partnership will further the research and development work of Tropi and remain at the forefront of research on environmental sustainability because research and development efforts never end, and learning develops over time.

“Thus, this project is a unique partnership in establishing and developing a global network of Living Labs (LL) as a progression to foster innovation and strengthen collaborative planning for wetland forest research, education, and management,” he said during the AsiaFlux 2022 Gala Dinner here last night.

Abang Johari said conferences such as AsiaFlux2022 strengthen and expand connections between scientists to promote research for environmental sustainability.

“I dearly hope that this conference will generate and plant new insights to help address global challenges because I must say, science, really is a beauty,” he said.

Abang Johari said the conference would also raise awareness among the public, businesses, and governments of the severe effects of greenhouse gas emissions on the global environment and the vital importance of implementing appropriate regional sustainable land use policies aligned with environmental sustainability.

The AsiaFlux 2022 is a conference seeks to be a platform to raise awareness of ecosystem dynamics and environmental variability among the government, industries, and the people.

The conference also intends to raise awareness of potential young scientists from Southeast Asia and the importance of greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) cycling in guiding sustainable land use policies in the region.

The three-day event ends tomorrow (Sept 22).