Annuar: 350,000 applications received for PerantiSiswa Keluarga Malaysia

KUCHING (Sept 21): The government has received 350,000 applications nationwide under Phase 1 and 2 of the PerantiSiswa Keluarga Malaysia (Keluarga Malaysia Student Device) as of Sept 19, says Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa.

He said the applications for Phase 1 and 2 would be processed simultaneously to ensure the students could receive their device fast.

He said the roll-out of the device is ongoing so that those eligible would not have to wait for the closing date to get the item.

He hoped that 80 per cent of the devices would be delivered to the students by November.

“This is not a one-off thing. There will be follow-ups to make sure that if anything happens to their devices, they can get replacements especially when there is an emergency or other unforeseen circumstances such as accidents, fires, or floods.

“This is done much like an after-sales service. We want to ensure the students have their devices so their studies will not be disrupted,” he told a press conference after presenting the devices to students at the Teacher Education Institute (IPG) Batu Lintang campus here yesterday.

A total of 411 Sarawakian students received the devices yesterday – 144 students from IPG Batu Lintang and 267 students from IPG Tun Abdul Razak, who fall under the B40 group with a household income of RM4,850 and below.

Meanwhile, in a statement issued by the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia, a total of 7,400 applications from Sarawakian students have been approved as of yesterday.

Application for the device is still open until Sept 30, and it can be made via https://perantisiswa.kkmm.gov.my.

Enquires with regards to the programme can be done through the Peranti Siswa Keluarga Malaysia helpdesk via https://perantisiswa.kkmm.gov.my/helpdesk.