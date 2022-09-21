Deepening, widening Sungai Sugud start

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 21): Works to deepen and widen a one-kilometer stretch of the Sungai Sugud have started.

The river will be 20 meters wide and between three and four meters deep when the project is completed.

Agriculture and Fisheries Minister,Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Jeffrey Kitingan said that the project costing RM9 million will take nine months to complete.

“The problem hindering this project to start has been resolved which is the land issue … so we can start.

The machineries and the contractor are here,” he said when visiting the construction site at Kampung Sugud on Wednesday.

“At least they can resolve the outlet,” he said.

The project will also include the construction of a bridge.

He explained that the reason for the project was to address the extraordinary flood incidents occurring in Kampung Sugud since 2021.

He added that the extraordinary floods had been beyond their expectation in the past.

Nine houses will be affected by the works, he said.

Jeffrey reminded that the effectiveness of the project on the Sugud river is dependent on its outlet, the Moyog river as well as Sungai Putatan and Sungai Petagas.

“We have two more projects that we need to do, one in Putatan and one in Petagas. These need to be completed to make the water flow well here,” he said.

He reminded that if only the project at Sugud was completed, it will not be effective … the solution needs the other two (projects),” he said.

Unfortunately, the funds for the project to start in Sungai Petagas and Sungai Moyog is still not available, causing further delays, he said.

Works are already underway for Sungai Putatan.

He also told reporters that he had told parliament of the monumental problem but he was only given a hoe to do the work.