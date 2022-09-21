Dr Rundi: Ministry rename emphasises commercialisation of agro sector

KUCHING (Sept 21): The renaming of the ministry highlights a greater emphasis on the commercialisation of the agriculture sector and to strengthen food security, says Minister of Food Industry, Community and Regional Development (MFICORD) Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi.

“The rename will make sure that we are more focused on commodity and whatever that we do must be translated into dollars and cents,” Dr Rundi told a press conference here today.

The press conference was held after the signing of a joint venture agreement between State Farmers’ Organisation Sarawak (PPNS) and Green Valley Dairy Sdn Bhd on buffalo farming and halal cheese production.

The minister said there was no time to delve on economic activities that do not generate sufficient income and the renaming of the ministry also highlighted the importance of food security to the nation and the world.

Dr Rundi’s ministry was previously named as Ministry of Modernisation of Agriculture and Regional Development.

“Since the country’s independence, we have noticed how our people, particularly the farming community, have been struggling to generate a decent return in whatever activities they are engaged in.

“This shows that subsistence farming is no longer relevant and the availability of technologies would enable us to boost production and quality,” said Dr Rundi at the signing ceremony.

He said Sarawak aimed to be a net exporter of food and food products and for each farming family to generate a household income of about RM6,000 per month by 2030.

He thus hoped his ministry could change the mindset of the farming community in the state to engage in modern farming with the help of technologies.

He said the oil palm sector was among economic activities that had proven to be resilient in boosting production and generating export revenue, supported by complete end-to-end supply chain and direct access to the market.

Dr Rundi said PPNS, with 170,000 members, had to be further empowered and enhanced to support the farming community in transforming their traditional techniques.

He said expertise from the private sector and foreign countries would be required to jump-start the state’s agriculture industry towards modern farming.

“We visited Singapore recently and they have shown their keenness to come to Sarawak. In Singapore, their compliance is very high and we hope that we can learn from them and meet their standards.”

Dr Rundi added that the state government wanted to set up as many agro-parks as possible with the deployment of modern technologies to increase food production and quality.

The ministry focuses on four commercial crops – pineapple, banana, durian and coconut. A plot of land of 20,000 to 30,000 hectares has been identified for durian planting.