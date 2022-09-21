Ex-soldier gets jail, caning for raping underage girl in Bau

KUCHING (Sept 21): The Sessions Court here today sentenced a 26-year-old former soldier to a total of 22 years in jail and two strokes of the rotan after finding him guilty of two charges of raping a then 15-year-old girl three years ago.

The accused was sentenced to 11 years’ imprisonment and one stroke of the rotan for each charge, both framed under Section 376(2)(d) of the Penal Code.

The Section provides for a jail term of up to 20 years and caning upon conviction.

Judge Maris Agan ordered the accused’s sentences to run concurrently and to take effect from today (Sept 21).

According to the first charge, he raped the victim on Dec 6, 2019, between 2am and 4am at an unnumbered house in Bau, while according to the second charge, he raped her again on Dec 29, 2019 at an inn in Bau.

A police report was lodged by a doctor, who discovered the victim was 31 weeks and six days pregnant.

During mitigation, the man, through his counsel Jonathan Jalin, appealed for leniency as his wife and three children have faced financial difficulties since he was discharged from the army.

However, deputy public prosecutor Md Syafique Md Hilmie requested for a heavier sentence as the accused had tarnished the image of the armed forces and knew the consequences of his actions but still chose to commit the offences without taking into account the trauma he caused the victim.

Md Syafique added since the victim had given birth, the accused had never visited her or their baby, or contributed to their needs.

The case saw seven prosecution witnesses testify.